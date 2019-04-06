For the past 106 years, the Rotary Club of Galveston has subscribed to the motto “Service Above Self.” And again this year, to raise monies that will directly benefit the Galveston community’s many vital humanitarian and educational projects and programs, the club will host its ninth annual Rotary Club of Galveston Crawfish Boil from noon to 4 p.m. April 14 under the Big White Tent at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
We invite you and your family to come on out and enjoy a delightful afternoon of good food, live zydeco music , fun activities for youngsters, dance and crawfish eating contests, and the fellowship of family and good friends.
The Lighthouse Charity Cooking Team will be back — under the direction of Scott Gordon and his exceptional crew — serving up not only superb plates of Cajun-spicy crawfish or specially-seasoned hot, boiled shrimp, accompanied with potatoes, onions and fresh corn on the cob, but new this year will be blackened red snapper plate dinners. Other popular options to round out the menu include Lighthouse Dogs and barbecue beef-stuffed potatoes. Beverages will include ice-cold beer, soft drinks and bottled water.
Within just the last 18 months, the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation has supported local initiatives and projects with more than $45,589 in contributions — including funding to the Assistance League of the Bay Area, support for the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade, financial support to The Grand Kids Festival to help make it an admission-free event, the Galveston Children’s Museum, Ball High School’s Project Graduation, general support for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Lemonade Day, and funding for FeedGalveston initiative, sponsored by First Lutheran Church.
Other organizations receiving financial support included Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, SMART Family Literacy, The Jesse Tree, Ball High School’s band, dance studio, and K-TOR Radio/TV studios, as well as support for the Salvation Army, Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, Galveston Urban Ministries, The Bryan Museum, Bay Area Council/Boy Scouts of America’s centennial programs, Sullivan Foundation and Ronald McDonald House. Additionally, our foundation awarded eight $1,500 scholarships to Galveston students heading to college; 10 scholarships to the Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy — for summer music camp; and multiple scholarships to the Galveston Art League for children to take summer art classes.
We look forward to seeing you on April 14, and want you to know that by purchasing a ticket, you’ll be helping us to continue to make our community even better. Proceeds from this event go to our Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation Inc. It’s our foundation that in turn, grants funding to our community’s local organizations dedicated to improving our community’s health, education and welfare.
Crawfish, shrimp and red snapper plate tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.galvestonchamber.com or by calling the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 409-763-5326. There is no admission charge to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.