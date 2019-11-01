Monica Millican was on hand helping the kids and sharing information about pet adoption at the Texas Gourmet Market, held the last Saturday of each month at the corner of 1095 W. League City Parkway in League City.
Brittany Green and Lauri Galit Coppock attended the Texas Gourmet Market, where they displayed personalized signs.
Ben Ross is the founder of Texas Gourmet Market, held the last Saturday each month in League City.
Isabella Lawson was named Little Miss at Hitchcock’s 48th Annual Good Ole Days pageant.
Tara Garza Miss Good Ole Days 2018 and Grace Nicole Parani, Junior Miss 2019.
Frankie Maples was named Tiny Miss in the 2019 Good Ole Days pageant in Hitchcock.
Shelby Freudensprung was named Miss Good Ole Days in the 2019 pageant in Hitchcock.
Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce hosted the 48th Annual Good Ole Days Festival on Oct. 12 at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. On this cool fall afternoon, families with kids dressed in colorful Halloween costumes, were out to enjoy the annual festival and the haunted house. It was a kaleidoscope of colors and a whirlwind of activities.
A variety of food truck vendors were stationed around the park, with crowds waiting in long lines to make their purchases and sink their teeth into the tasty grilled chicken, smoked turkey legs, sausage-on-a-stick and funnel cakes. A band played live music, while festival goers seated on the packed bleachers watched and waited with anticipation for the Good Ole Days pageant to begin.
