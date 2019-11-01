Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce hosted the 48th Annual Good Ole Days Festival on Oct. 12 at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. On this cool fall afternoon, families with kids dressed in colorful Halloween costumes, were out to enjoy the annual festival and the haunted house. It was a kaleidoscope of colors and a whirlwind of activities.

A variety of food truck vendors were stationed around the park, with crowds waiting in long lines to make their purchases and sink their teeth into the tasty grilled chicken, smoked turkey legs, sausage-on-a-stick and funnel cakes. A band played live music, while festival goers seated on the packed bleachers watched and waited with anticipation for the Good Ole Days pageant to begin.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription