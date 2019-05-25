The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Barney.
Barney is a pretty laid back guy who’d be happy to hang out with you while you watch TV or curl up in a sun spot while you’re at work. He’d be the perfect companion for a family or an individual. All adopted cats must be kept indoors for their own safety, especially Barney, because he’s declawed in the front and the back.
If you would like to meet Barney, come to Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. The $25 adoption fee includes neutering, vaccines, microchipping, and a free veterinarian exam.
