Clara is a gorgeous, medium-hair calico kitty. She is a blend of pastel gray and orange. Clara is about 8 months young and has spent most of her life with us at the shelter. She loves her sister, Charmaine. Clara would make a great lap cat. She is shy at first, but when she warms up she won’t stop purring. Clara is cat friendly too! Please consider adopting Clara and her best friend, Charmaine.
Meet Midnight! Midnight is a 1-year-old German shepherd mix who was surrendered to us when his owner fell on hard times. He is dog friendly and enjoys playing with his canine friends. A good game of hide-n-seek and fetch are his favorite activities. Midnight will have you laughing at times with his comical behavior and expressions, especially those ears! Midnight magically transforms into a couch potato. In his past home, he lived with children of all ages and was fantastic with them all. Midnight may require a brush-up on his training, but he is a caring, cuddly dog who deserves a forever home where he can live life to its fullest.
