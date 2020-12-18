Shawna Erminger, left, and Kristie Mayfield with their father Ronnie Richards, operators of Butler’s Courtyard in League City, come out to support Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health’s League City campus at the annual Yawl Ketch Spirit of Devereux on Dec. 3.
Devereux Executive Director Pamela Reed, center, recognizes event sponsors, left to right, Frank Tamborella, Harry Bowles, Mike Morris, Shawn Bailey and Paul Boswell at the recent Rockin’ Good Time at the Yawl Ketch the Spirit at Devereux event held at South Shore Harbour Resort.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Susan and Shawn Bailey presented the 2020 Emy Award to Roy Green, center, at the Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux gala held recently at South Shore Harbour Resort.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For the Daily. News
Friends making the scene at the recent Rockin’ Good Time at the Yawl Ketch the Spirit at Devereux are, left to right, Howard and Tammy Houston, Rick and Kim Wilson, and Sheila and Kenneth Hardy.
The beautiful marina at South Shore Harbour Resort was glittering with colorful lights welcoming guests to the annual Yawl Ketch Spirit of Devereux on Dec. 3.
The yearly event began 17 years ago as a fun-filled and exciting way to raise much-needed funds to support the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health’s League City campus. Each year, community members, business leaders and families come out to support Devereux while soaking up the fun and excitement.
