The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Milo.
Milo is a very happy boy that loves attention. He’d be the perfect family dog, and he’d love to meet you.
If you would like to meet Milo, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Adoption fee is $50 and includes about $300 in veterinarian services including neutering, vaccines, microchipping, and heart-worm testing.
