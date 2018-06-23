The Bay Area Pet Adoptions pets of the week is Petunia.
Petunia loves to play with her sisters and all the little kittens at the shelter. She loves to run, climb, chase other kittens and play with all the toys. Petunia and her four sisters — all named after flowers — are all looking forward to forever homes and are waiting on you to come and visit them.
If you’d like to meet Petunia, visit Bay Area Pet Adoptions at 3000 Ave. R in San Leon or visit www.bayareapetadoptions.org. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Wednesdays). For information, call 281-339-2086.
