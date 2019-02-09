This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Theo and Anita.
Theo (A016483) is a good boy and one of a kind. He knows commands like “sit” and “shake,” and he loves to play fetch. Theo has a bit of an underbite that gives him character and sometimes a goofy smile. Do you have room in your heart for him?
Anita (A015002) is a domestic short hair kitty with an orange tabby coat. Anita is active, playful and curious — she has to know what’s going on and be first to greet newcomers. She’s a stately beauty, about 3 1/2 years old, already spayed and so ready for a home of her own. Come get acquainted with Anita this week. She may the perfect match for you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Theo and Anita are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.