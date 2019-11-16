It was an enchanting evening at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston on Nov. 9. The former and historic Galveston Orphans Home was majestically transformed back to a time of glamour and elegance.

The gala paid tribute to the former luxurious Shamrock Hotel in Houston while raising funds for The Bryan Museum. The Shamrock Hotel, with its grandeur and opulence, was built by American oil tycoon Glenn McCarthy and opened to the public in 1949. It was a Texas landmark until its demolition in 1987.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

