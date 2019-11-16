The Bryan Museum on Nov. 9 honored Philip F. Anschutz with the 2019 Buck 'n Ball honoree. Anschutz has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as “one of the world’s 100 greatest living business minds” as well as a Fortune 500 businessman and philanthropist. He is highly revered as a leading historic preservationist and has one of the most significant collections of Western art in the world.
Eloise Haynes, Alicia Haynes Bryan, The Bryan Museum founder J.P. Bryan and his wife, Mary Jon Bryan, at the museum Nov. 9 gala "A Night at the Shamrock." The gala is the museum's most significant fundraiser of the year and helps support the museum’s dynamic education and outreach programs, putting a spotlight on the important role of history in education.
Courtesy
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Miles Rollo and his wife Ashley Rollo with Tiffany Montgomery of Torregrossa Interiors and her husband, David Montgomery, at The Bryan Museum's Nov. 9 gala.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Enjoying the elegant evening at The Bryan Museum were young gala attendees, Ross Pellegrin, Ava Leigh Bryan, Andrea Edmundson, Ryan Miller and Jason Dell'Ario.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Bobby Martin, Melissa Sandefer, Hunter Todd, Joanne King Herring and Ali Choudhri attend The Bryan Museum's 2019 gala.
Doreen Hughes/For the Daily News
Robert and Sally Kline attend The Bryan Museum's 2019 gala.
It was an enchanting evening at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston on Nov. 9. The former and historic Galveston Orphans Home was majestically transformed back to a time of glamour and elegance.
The gala paid tribute to the former luxurious Shamrock Hotel in Houston while raising funds for The Bryan Museum. The Shamrock Hotel, with its grandeur and opulence, was built by American oil tycoon Glenn McCarthy and opened to the public in 1949. It was a Texas landmark until its demolition in 1987.
