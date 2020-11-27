On a warm fall day, Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston, was buzzing with excitement as attendees made their way to the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference.

The annual all-day conference is designed to educate women, focusing on mind, body and spirit by starting conversations about women’s issues. By sharing skills on how to be successful in life and business and sharing stories that inspire women to take action and be their best. By bringing women together with the goal of making lasting connections, building friendships and learning from each other. A true renewal of spirit.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

