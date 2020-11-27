Some of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference Women of the Year honorees pose with their custom portraits. From left to right: Galveston Police Department Sgt. Jovan Harris; Margie Chavarria, executive director at Ronald McDonald House of Galveston; Maureen M. Patton, executive director at The Grand 1894 Opera House; and Jenny Senter, president of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.
MANNIE CHAN AND GALVESTON REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/Courtesy
Left to right: Marilyn Cooper, Brittany Elliott, Mary Ramsell, Gina Fullen, Julie Hall, Michelle Anan and Theresa Elliott make the scene on the convention floor at the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference held at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
Friends from the mainland — Kelly Johns, seated, and from left to right, standing, Lori Carnes, Sandy Gartman and Theresa Ingram — take in the fun at the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference.
MANNIE CHAN AND GALVESTON REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/Courtesy
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Speaker Rita Bailey addresses the audience at the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference.
On a warm fall day, Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston, was buzzing with excitement as attendees made their way to the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference.
The annual all-day conference is designed to educate women, focusing on mind, body and spirit by starting conversations about women’s issues. By sharing skills on how to be successful in life and business and sharing stories that inspire women to take action and be their best. By bringing women together with the goal of making lasting connections, building friendships and learning from each other. A true renewal of spirit.
