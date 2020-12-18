Victor Rodriguez and his mother, Cynthia Rodriguez, visit with some special guests — Ronnie Sturm as Santa Claus and Paige Anderson as The Grinch, at the Galveston-Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome Christmas party on Dec. 12.
Victor Rodriguez and his mother, Cynthia Rodriguez, shown here with an original piece of Victor’s art, encourage everyone to give from their hearts at ghfeds.org to help families of children with Down syndrome.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Participants gather at the seawall in Galveston for the Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk in October.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The Galveston-Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome held its annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on the Galveston Seawall in October.
The annual walk, the organization’s only fundraiser this year because of the pandemic, included occupational therapy students and physical therapy students led by Dr. Laurie Warriner Farroni from the University of Texas Medical Branch.
