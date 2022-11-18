The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 7 held its 60th Anniversary Chairman’s Ball with the theme, “Here Comes The Sun.” The sold-out event at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City honored outgoing 2021-22 Chairwoman Kristi Koncaba, director of partnership development for Home Bank.

The event lived up to its 1960s-era theme.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

