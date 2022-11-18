J.P Morris, incomining 2022-23 chairman of the board celebrated with outgoing chairwoman Kristi Koncaba at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce 60 Anniversary Chairman’s Ball, “Here Comes The Sun,” at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
Cindy Harreld-DeWease, president Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Roy Jones, General Manager of South Shore Harbour Resort, League City on the floor of the recent chamber 60th Anniversary Chairman’s Ball.
Left to right, friends, Mark McVey, Lisa Burgett and Lauri Galit Coppock show off their 1960 era “Here Comes The Sun,” costumes at the recent 60 Anniversary Chairman’s Ball held at South Shore Harbour Resort, League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Pam Ploss, Wendy Shaw, Bruce Chandler, Kimberly O’Conner and Donald O’Conner pose for a picture under the giant balloon backdrop at the 60th Anniversary Chairman’s Ball.
The Clear Lake Area Chamberof Commerce on Oct. 7 held its 60th Anniversary Chairman’s Ball with the theme, “Here Comes The Sun.” The sold-out event at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City honored outgoing 2021-22 Chairwoman Kristi Koncaba, director of partnership development for Home Bank.
The event lived up to its 1960s-era theme.
Peter Wuenschel, executive director of Communities In Schools, guitar-strummed “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles with guests joining in the sing-along.
In her farewell speech, Koncaba thanked the chamber leadership team, led by President Cindy Harreld-DeWease, for the opportunity to serve members and community.
J.P Morris, senior vice president of b1BANK, was introduced as the incoming board chairman and the new board members. Greg Smith, former superintendent of Clear Creek ISD, administered the oath of office.
Guests were transported back to the 1960s with giant arrangements of balloons in a psychedelic array of bright colors. The Crystal Ballroom was decked out with colorful floral centerpieces of giant sunflowers, lava lamps, fuzzy lounge chairs and neon strobing lights. Guests strutted in their “peace-and-love” fringe costumes, paired with white go-go boots, flashy jewelry and floral-beaded headbands, while others donned vintage couture fashions. The high-energy disco-fever DJ kept the action going with funky, throwback music.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
