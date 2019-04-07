This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bliss and Jack.
Bliss (A017573) is in love with tennis balls. She's a very smart border collie girl. She know commands and follows them exceptionally well. Do any of you nice people have room in your heart for her?
Say hello to Jack (A016445), who is a domestic short hair black and white teenager. Jack is about 10 months old, playful, friendly and good looking. How can anyone resist that face, those eyes and that pink nose. Jack is practicing his greetings and preparing for his video. Come meet Jack and make his week special — maybe he will go home with you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bliss and Jack are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
