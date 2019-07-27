The Friendswood Animal Control pets of the week are Charlie and Gracie.
Charlie, left, and Gracie are just two of the many kittens now available at Friendswood Animal Control. They’re cuddly and playful, and just want to be loved.
If you’d like to meet Charlie or Gracie, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Avenue, in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
The adoption fee for cats and kittens is just $25, and adopters will receive a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip.
