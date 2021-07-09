Since his retirement, Robert and Margaret Wilson have enjoyed traveling to Australia, China, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Las Vegas and, closer to home, Lake Charles. Wilson turned 80 last month.
Since his retirement, Robert and Margaret Wilson have enjoyed traveling to Australia, China, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Las Vegas and, closer to home, Lake Charles. Wilson turned 80 last month.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Birthday boy Robert Wilson celebrates his 80th birthday with his wife, Margaret Wilson, standing, and daughter, Terry Seagroves.
Birth“day” isn’t exactly the word for Galveston native Robert Wilson‘s 80th. The day itself was June 22, but as his wife, Margaret Wilson, put it, “Robert’s 80th birthday celebration is an epic event and was to last a full month.”
Festivities started with dinner at Saltgrass Steak House with his son, Roby Wilson, followed by lunch with Margaret Wilson at The Spot on the 23rd. Penny Molandes and Champ Molandes, the Wilsons’ neighbors at their Crystal Beach home, took everyone to Salsas Mexican Restaurant on the 26th, and then a celebration at Gaido’s on July 1 included Margaret Wilson, the Birthday Boy and their daughter, Terry Seagroves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.