Butler Longhorn Museum, 1220 Coryell St. League City, on July 23 was the perfect setting for the book reading by Tom Linton and Chris O’Shea Roper, authors of “Legacy of the Early Gulf Coast Cowboys.”
The museum’s rich western history, coupled with the visual displays of cowboys on horseback driving and roping longhorn cattle, took us back to a simpler time and place in Texas history. You could almost hear the rustle of the prairie grass on the windswept landscape, as Linton shared vivid, historical and at times humorous and spine-chilling stories of the early American West.
If you’re a fan of Texas history, this book is a must read, as the authors describe life back in the days of early Texas, when these pioneers battled hurricanes and drought to develop some of the largest cattle ranches in the state. The book also described how they organized communities that grew into towns such as Texas City and League City. Linton recounted the story of how one of these cattlemen, realizing the importance to Texas history, saved the iconic longhorn breed of cattle. He recalled the men who established the “Settlement,” in Texas City, which was the first African American community in the area developed after the Civil War.
Attending the book reading event were: authors Linton; O’Shea Roper; Joe Hoover, the book illustrator and his wife, Ann. Also on hand celebrating were many family and friends: John Dupla; Kelly Harbach; Joe Presswood; local author Ernie Deats and his wife Kathy; Lonnie Jones, a descendant of the 1867 Settlement; local historian Sam Collins; Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady and his wife, Nisha; Ivan Langford, senior advisor with the Gulf Coast Water Authority; and Monica Hughes, director of Butler Longhorn Museum, who was on hand assisting with the evening festivities.
The book is available for purchase at Butler Longhorn and Texas City museums and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.
WINE AND DINE FUNDRAISER
Enjoy great wine, delicious food, dancing and fellowship with friends in support of M.I. Lewis’ 11th Annual Wine and Dine Fundraiser. This fun-filled, annual gala is set for Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E League City Parkway in League City. Social hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. There’ll be a silent auction and cash bar. Catering will be provided by Robinette & Company Caterers.
Pee Wee Bowen Band will be revving up the action with live music and dancing. Looking for that special holiday gift? Then check the silent auction items for unique gifts. The community looks forward to this annual event with great anticipation.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center in Dickinson has a mission of rendering aid to people with emergency needs, to make referrals to other agencies for additional support and to encourage its clients toward self-sufficiency.
“M.I. Lewis Social Service is not a social organization, but a service organization that serves the whole community of the Dickinson school district boundaries,” Mary Dunbaugh said. The gala is the organization’s major financial support, which allows it to pay for many of the services it provides to those in need in the community.
Committee members busy planning for the M.I. Lewis’ 11th Annual Wine and Dine Fundraiser are: Cecil Henry, Jim Sullivan, the Rev. Jack Matkin, Treasurer Kathy Deats, Executive Director Betty Lessert, Margaret Carney, Vice President Judge Lonnie Cox, President Mitchell Dale, Betsy Dues, Secretary Renee Casey, Suanne Sparks and Mark Webster.
All attending the planning session were Advisory Council members Sparks, Matkin; Carney, Cinthia Morales and Lessert.
Tickets and sponsorship are available by calling 281-534-2043.
