The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Max.
Max has been at Friendswood Animal Control since early June. Even though he’s a senior, he’s still curious about the world. He enjoys walks and loves to have his head scratched. He’s also a good watchdog and will bark at strangers.
If you’re interested in adopting Max, stop by 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. or call 281-996-3390.
His adoption fee is waived. His adopter will receive about $300 in veterinarian services, including neutering, vaccines, microchipping and heartworm testing.
