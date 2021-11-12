Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance Vice President Charlene Lozano, front, is joined by Executive Director Shena Pearson, left, and board member Danielle Lance at the alliance’s Butterfly Release ceremony held at Carbide Park in La Marque.
GULF COAST EPILEPSY ALLIANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER ELIZABETH SCHOOLER/Courtesy
Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance advisory board member Camryn Pitts, left, and founder Trysten Pearson, right, enjoy the butterfly release with Dylan Lutz from under the pavilion at Carbide Park.
PHOTOS BY GULF COAST EPILEPSY ALLIANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
MEMBER ELIZABETH SCHOOLER/Courtesy
GULF COAST EPILEPSY ALLIANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER ELIZABETH SCHOOLER/Courtesy
Monika Ummat, left, a doctor with the Houston Neurology Clinic, spoke to attendees about seizure safety. She’s pictured here with Susan Lautenbach of SK Life Science Inc.
GULF COAST EPILEPSY ALLIANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER ELIZABETH SCHOOLER/Courtesy
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance board of directors, advisory committee and volunteers gather for a group picture at the recent Butterfly Release ceremony held at Carbide Park in La Marque on Oct. 24.
GULF COAST EPILEPSY ALLIANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER ELIZABETH SCHOOLER/Courtesy
Oct. 24 marked the culmination of the nonprofit Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance committee members’ and volunteers’ hard work, focus and commitment to shine light on Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Month. The group members saw firsthand the fruition of their labor come to life in their first annual Butterfly Release ceremony held at Carbide Park in La Marque.
The powerful and heartwarming ceremony was attended by family, friends and other supporters who shared the common bond of epilepsy. On this sunny afternoon in the park, with the wind blowing and birds chirping, folks gathered under the pavilion to celebrate life with the release of butterflies.
