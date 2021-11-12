Oct. 24 marked the culmination of the nonprofit Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance committee members’ and volunteers’ hard work, focus and commitment to shine light on Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Month. The group members saw firsthand the fruition of their labor come to life in their first annual Butterfly Release ceremony held at Carbide Park in La Marque.

The powerful and heartwarming ceremony was attended by family, friends and other supporters who shared the common bond of epilepsy. On this sunny afternoon in the park, with the wind blowing and birds chirping, folks gathered under the pavilion to celebrate life with the release of butterflies.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

