2020-2021 Leadership Galveston facilitator Lorraine Grubbs, right, and Navigator partner Carrie Davis lead one of the many team-building activities at the program’s recent Kickoff Retreat at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
2020-2021 Leadership Galveston facilitator Lorraine Grubbs, right, and Navigator partner Carrie Davis lead one of the many team-building activities at the program’s recent Kickoff Retreat at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Participants of the 2020-2021 Leadership Galveston program enjoy a team-building event during their Kickoff Retreat at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Left to right: Jerome Yaklic, Nick Bentley and Caroline Spagnola pause during their team-building activity for a group picture.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Left to right: 2020-2021 Leadership Galveston participants JoAnna Alvarado, Jonathan Hale and Jill Pyles share a team moment during the recent Kickoff Retreat at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
They came from all across Galveston County, from many companies and industries — banking, education, medical, real estate, automobile, the business sector and community services. They represent small to large businesses and nonprofit organizations. They are chamber partners, community members and future leaders.
Who are they? They’re the members of the 2020-2021 Leadership Galveston class of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.