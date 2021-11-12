The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, city of Galveston, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Galveston Island State Park officials met on Oct. 24 for the unveiling of a bronze, 6-foot Eskimo curlew sculpture on Butterowe Bayou.

Undaunted by high tides, private donors and dignitaries met at the Clapper Rail Trail and trekked in ankle-deep water across the prairie and over a scenic wooden bridge to celebrate the unveiling of sculptor Todd McGrain‘s masterpiece.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

