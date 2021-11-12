In honor of the Eskimo curlew unveiling, Galveston Island Brewing Company created a signature, limited-edition, hoppy pale wheat ale named Brew Curlooo. Partial proceeds from sales of the beer will benefit the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council and The Lost Bird Project.
Rachel and John Stokes toast the unveiling of the Eskimo curlew sculpture with some of Galveston Island Brewing Company's limited-edition pale ale named Brew Curlooo. Partial proceeds from sales of the beer will benefit the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council and The Lost Bird Project.
Artist Todd McGrain, center, is flanked by fans of his Eskimo curlew sculpture including Anna Deichmann, left, Kristin Finklea, Bonnie White, Julie Ann Brown, Jo Monday, Sara Bettencourt, Martha Suiter and Sue Reed
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, left, Tom Schwenk of Tom's Galveston Real Estate and Robert Peoples, the husband of Seaside Scenes columnist Carla Peoples, make their way to the sculpture that is situated on Butterowe Bayou.
Ann Anderson, who chose to wade with caution, holds on to the hand of Robert Peoples, who went the more whimsical route. Robert Peoples is the husband of Seaside Scenes columnist Carla Peoples.
Sculptor Todd McGrain beams after his 6-foot bronze Eskimo curlew sculpture is unveiled.
Tom Schwenk of Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, left, and Galveston Mayor Craig Brown prepare to wade through ankle-high water to get to the new bird sculpture.
Artist Todd McGrain, left, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council Executive Director Julie Ann Brown address the crowd before unveiling the sculpture.
David and Kristin Finklea were on hand for the unveiling of the Eskimo curlew sculpture and to learn more about the bird, which is believed to have gone extinct in 1962.
Liz Conces Spencer and Michael Spencer were on hand for the unveiling and reception that followed at the Galveston Country Club.
Sharon Duray and Don Wilkerson were among the guest at the unveiling and then the cocktail reception at the Galveston Country Club.
The group of folks who turned out for the unveiling of the Eskimo curlew sculpture included Ann Anderson and Pat Welsh.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, left, artist Todd McGrain, Julie Ann Brown, Randy Rosales, Joe Hudson and Lynne Hudson celebrate the unveiling of McGrain's Eskimo curlew sculpture.
Unveiling day was bright and sunny for folks like Doug Little, left, Brenda Voller, Mort Voller and Bonnie White who turned out for the event.
The majestic, 6-foot, bronze sculpture pays tribute to the Eskimo curlew, the last fully documented North American sighting of which was in west Galveston in 1962.
Molly Slack leads a group of donors and other dignitaries to the water-logged unveiling of the Eskimo Curlew sculpture.
Gathered for the unveiling were Julie Ann Brown, left, Cynthia Hughes, Dan Hughes, Lynne Hudson and Joe Hudson.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, city of Galveston, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Galveston Island State Park officials met on Oct. 24 for the unveiling of a bronze, 6-foot Eskimo curlew sculpture on Butterowe Bayou.
Undaunted by high tides, private donors and dignitaries met at the Clapper Rail Trail and trekked in ankle-deep water across the prairie and over a scenic wooden bridge to celebrate the unveiling of sculptor Todd McGrain‘s masterpiece.
