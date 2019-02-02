The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Gidget.
Gidget is a lively and sweet terrier mix who is about 20 pounds. She’s an older adult dog who loves to run and play but also loves to cuddle up with you. If you’d like to meet Gidget, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 to get more information about her.
Gidget’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip, heart-worm testing and spay surgery — more than $350 in services.
