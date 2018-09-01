The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Nolan and Ellie.
Nolan is a 10-pound Chihuahua mix who is about 5 years old. Nolan has a very soft white and tan coat, and he loves to be petted. His comically large ears are quite expressive. This older guy just wants to curl up on a lap — in fact, he will make an excellent “Velcro” dog who will stay right by your side. He does enjoy being out with other small dogs his size here at our facility, so he may do well in a home with other canine companions too.
Ellie is a very striking orange tabby female who was abandoned by her first family and has not had success in finding a stable family to care for her. She has been such a sweet and gentle cat here, no one can understand why she is having such a hard time finding her people. At the age of 2 years old, she has spent close to seven months of her life waiting for the right people. Ellie gets along well with other cats and always has something to tell you. She loves to be given affection — but prefers it when her feet are still on the ground. As far as cats go, Ellie has it all — an affectionate disposition, a bit of an independence, and a hunter’s eye. If you would like her to tell you some stories, come by to meet her.
Our 18th annual Paws Gala event is set for Sept. 22. Check out our website for sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets for one of Galveston’s best parties of the year.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
