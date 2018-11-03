The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy will celebrate its annual Arbor Day Galveston event from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Conservatory at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston.
Barbara Sanderson, executive director of community outreach for the city of Galveston, will receive the 2018 Deep Roots Award.
William Johnson, who is a Galveston County horticulturist and the county’s coordinator and extension agent for the Texas Agri-Life Extension Service, will be the guest speaker.
To many residents in this county, Johnson may be most recognized as the long-time recruiter and instructor for the prestigious Master Gardeners program, as he has educated “untold thousands of persons — local and beyond — regarding issues of landscape and gardening.” Last year, to recognize and honor Johnson as the “go to” expert for all issues horticultural, and for his continued commitment and dedication to the Master Gardeners program, The Texas A&M Board of Regents awarded Johnson with its highest system-wide award: The Regents Fellow Service Award.
“For the GITC, our most important goal is to continue to educate our citizens about the importance of trees and to emphasize why trees are so important to our community,” said Priscilla Files, executive director and senior arborist. “And, in the last decade, following Hurricane Ike, GITC’s signature project was partnering with the city of Galveston to replant over 18,000 trees throughout the city, with 250 live oak trees and 60 palms planted specifically on Broadway, the island’s major thoroughfare and gateway.”
Arbor Day Galveston is open to the public with tickets available at $80 per person; tables for 10 available for $750. Sponsorships are $500 and include four tickets, plus special sponsorship recognition at the event, in print, and online. Nov. 11 is the deadline to RSVP.
For information and tickets, contact Files at treesforgalveston@gmail.com or 409-599-6357, or visit www.galvestonislandtreeconservancy.com.
