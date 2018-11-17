This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Cherie and Princess.
Sweet Cherie (014145) is a domestic medium hair kitten with a black on gray tabby coat. She’s 4 1/2 months old, playful, friendly, likes toys and romping with her litter-mates. Cherie is a real cutie with eyeliner-ringed eyes, a tabby “M,” ear dressings and a baby face. Come get acquainted with Cherie and fall in love.
Princess (014702) loves to play fetch or just run around the yard acting silly. She always greets people with her tail wagging. She’s ready for any adventure that comes her way. Please come visit her at the ARC.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Cherie and Princess are available for adoption Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
