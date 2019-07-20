This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Barley and Zelda.
Barley is a sleek 1-year-old black and white male cat with hazel eyes. He was surrendered to us due to an allergy of one of his previous owners. He has grown up with large dogs, other cats and small children. He’s active and loves to play and interact with his humans. He’s also friendly to visitors and is described as affection and talkative.
Zelda is a super sweet 1 ½ year old pit bull mix with a beautiful brindle coat with white patches. She was found as a stray, but must have had a family before because she’s so affectionate. She’s always happy and loves life. Just look at that smile. Zelda would make a great companion and bring joy to anyone’s life.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
