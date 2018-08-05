This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Mr. Ritz and Connor.
Mr. Ritz (A12560) is a domestic short-hair, gray, tabby and white handsome cat. He is about 2 years old, neutered and leukemia/FIV negative. His demeanor is dignified and wise; he is perfectly groomed with crisp white whiskers, cravat and toe tips. Mr. Ritz likes to watch the comings and goings outside his window while waiting for the perfect family to adopt him. Come get acquainted with Mr. Ritz this week!
Meet Connor (A013894). There’s never a dull moment with this sweet boy. Connor is energetic with an inquisitive nature that is nothing less than entertaining. Connor knows how to sit and high-five and he is eager to learn more. Do you have room in your heart for this sweet boy?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Mr. Ritz and Connor are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
