Lynette Haaga and David Schuler were married Oct. 8, at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston.
The two were neighbors for many years in Galveston’s East End Historic District. Both lost their spouses to long-term illnesses.
Lynette has served as president of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra and served two terms as president East End Historic District Association. She is one of three founding members of the United Methodist Women group at Moody Methodist and is leader of Chrysanna Circle women’s group at the church. She has served as vice president and festival chair for the International Oleander Society and is hospitality director for The Laffite Society.
David, a BOI who graduated from Ball High School, holds a degree in electrical engineering and works as director of engineering at GDS Corp. He also has a pilot’s license and is president of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra and president of The Laffite Society; He has twice served as president of the East End Historic District Association.
Both of these go-getters feel called to serve their community, they said.
The rehearsal dinner was held Oct. 7 at Willie G’s on Pier 21. Award-winning Houston composer and musician Scott Graham provided live music. A buffet dinner featuring shrimp and redfish was served in a venue overlooking the harbor.
Friends traveled far and wide to witness the nuptials performed by the Rev. Alicia Besser, senior pastor of Moody Methodist Church.
The bride entered to “Prince of Denmark March” by Jeremiah Clarke. Two favorite hymns and special scripture readings were part of the wedding ceremony. Rings were exchanged as part of the wedding vows. The recessional was surprise music from “Star Wars,” which is very special to the couple.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds arrived at the Historic Lasker Inn B&B for their reception in a vintage 1960 white Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II. Graham was playing “Cracklin’ Rosie” as the couple entered the inn. Chef Marshall Monroe whipped up the couples favorite shrimp and grits, plus other reception treats. There also was huge charcuterie board. The wedding cake, a caramel cake with butter cream frosting, was created by Cakes by Jula of League City. The bride and groom toasted their guests with sapphire 2022 Waterford flutes. As the night drew to a close, the couple departed the reception with Lasker Inn’s signature arch of sparklers send-off and a moonlight horse and carriage ride.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
