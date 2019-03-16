This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Roma and Murdock.
Roma (A016400) is currently in a foster home. The foster mom says Roma rarely has accidents in the house and is kennel trained. Call or email Galveston County Animal Resource Center to set up a meet and greet with Roma and the foster family.
Murdock (A017069) is a domestic short hair orange tabby. Murdock is a handsome lad, about 3 years old, and already neutered. He’s friendly and curious — step into his room and you are greeted and followed. Murdock would rather be petted and sit on a lap than pose for pictures. He’s taking a poll whether his coat should be described as light orange or pale rose-gold. Come meet Murdock soon; he may be the cat you’ve been looking for.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Roma and Murdock are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
