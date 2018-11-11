The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Tara.
Tara is a young cat who is 1 years old and is very outgoing and playful. She loves to be held, but she also loves to play with toys. She would be a great pet for just about anyone, including a family with children, because of her outgoing nature.
If you’d like to meet Tara, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
Tara’s adoption fee is only $25, and includes a veterinary exam, vaccines, a microchip, and spay surgery.
