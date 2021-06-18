Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis stands in the beach patrol locker room in front of a poster of Carmelo Bertolino (1887-1960), who Davis describes as every Galveston Lifeguard’s mentor and hero. A historical marker on the island describes Bertolino as “an athletic man who swam in the Gulf every day until he was past 70 years of age. A volunteer lifesaver, he is credited with saving more than 500 people from drowning during his lifetime.” The intersection of 10th Street and the seawall is officially known as “Bertolino’s View.”
Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis stands in the beach patrol locker room in front of a poster of Carmelo Bertolino (1887-1960), who Davis describes as every Galveston Lifeguard’s mentor and hero. A historical marker on the island describes Bertolino as “an athletic man who swam in the Gulf every day until he was past 70 years of age. A volunteer lifesaver, he is credited with saving more than 500 people from drowning during his lifetime.” The intersection of 10th Street and the seawall is officially known as “Bertolino’s View.”
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis is a seventh-generation Galveston native and has been lifeguarding since high school.
Island native and Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis says his family has been part of the community for seven generations, and he believes his daughter Kai might be the first 8th-generation resident on the island.
Davis’ wife of 16 years, Carol Bunch Davis, is an assistant professor of English at Texas A&M University of Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.