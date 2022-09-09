Fellow classmates Carol Shefcik and Carol Lochhead enjoy bubbly while waiting on friend and famed author Johnnie Bernhard to sign her latest novel, “Hannah and Ariela,” on Aug. 27 at Lasker Inn B&B & Event Venue in Galveston.
Attendees Catherine Fife and Kathryn Jones traveled from Dallas to attend Johnnie Bernhard’s book signing at the Lasker Inn B&B & Event Venue in Galveston on Aug. 27. Bernhard’s latest novel is “Hannah and Ariela.”
Hollie Bernhard, daughter-in-law of Johhnie Bernhard, and husband Cecil Bernhard attend Johnnie Bernhard’s book signing.
CARLA
PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Fellow classmates Carol Shefcik and Carol Lochhead enjoy bubbly while waiting on friend and famed author Johnnie Bernhard to sign her latest novel, “Hannah and Ariela,” on Aug. 27 at Lasker Inn B&B & Event Venue in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Outdoor historian Herman Brune discusses Johnnie Bernhard’s latest novel, “Hannah and Ariela,” with JoAnn Longoria and Daniel Longoria on Aug. 27 at Lasker Inn B&B & Event Venue in Galveston.
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Husband-and-wife team Johnnie and Bryant Bernhard are all smiles at Johnnie Bernhard’s signing of her latest novel, “Hannah and Ariela,” on Aug. 27.
CARLA
PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
JoAnn Longoria proudly displays her recent purchase of “Hannah and Ariela” while standing next to the book’s author, Johnnie Bernhard, and Gaylanne Fritz on Aug. 27.
CARLA
PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
The Lasker Inn B&B & Event Venue on Aug. 27 hosted Johnnie Bernhard, guests and 12 members of her family as they celebrated Bernhard’s latest novel “Hannah and Ariela.”
CARLA PEOPLES/The Daily News
Attendees Catherine Fife and Kathryn Jones traveled from Dallas to attend Johnnie Bernhard’s book signing at the Lasker Inn B&B & Event Venue in Galveston on Aug. 27. Bernhard’s latest novel is “Hannah and Ariela.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.