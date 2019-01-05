The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Porter.
Porter is a young adult lab mix who loves people and gets along great with other dogs. If you’re looking for a family dog you can take anywhere with you or a sidekick to take to the dog park, Porter is your guy.
Porter’s adoption fee has been waived, but adopters still get more than $350 in veterinary services, including a vet exam, vaccines, heart-worm testing, neutering, and a microchip.
If you’d like to meet Porter, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
