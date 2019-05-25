April’s FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival boasted a very successful first-time art contest called Birdiful Faces bird masks, receiving over 80 unique entries. Winning art was displayed during FeatherFest to the delight of hundreds of visitors. Attendees included children proudly pointing out their bird masks for all to see, proud parents and grandparents taking photographs of their talented offspring with their winning entries, adult birders participating in the festival, and visitors from the general public. The display was enjoyed by all.
To get the contest underway, a message went out in November 2018 to area schools and homeschoolers, requesting bird mask entries from students in grades 1-8. The result was an amazing array of masks showing the remarkable creativity and skills of local children. Participants were invited to choose a bird that inspired them, real or imaginary, and create a bird face mask that they could wear. With each mask came a photo of the child wearing the mask and a name for that mask. Among the submissions were the titles Glossy Starling, Rainbow, The Toucan, Mountain Bluebird and Hyperbird.
A few organizations and businesses in the community caught the bird mask “fever” and promoted bird mask-making workshops. Community support came from Galveston Art League, Galveston Art Center, Galveston Children’s Museum, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, Clay Cup Studio and others that added the contest information to their Facebook page.
Judges reviewed the electronic submissions and had the tough job of selecting finalists for “in person” review. These were brought to the Galveston Island Nature and Tourism Council for final judging and selection of the ten winning entries. The winners were selected, and each was invited, along with an adult, to participate in a FledglingFest field trip — Dolphins & Birds by Boat.
The story would not be complete without heartfelt thanks to the John R. Eckel Jr. Foundation for their generous contribution that made the children’s art scholarship prizes possible!
We hope our children will keep creating great art and enter again next year.
