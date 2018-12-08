The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Toro.
Toro is a big, outgoing and active dog who’s looking for a person or family who wants a dog to be their best buddy. He loves to run and play, but he’s also very curious and loves to be with people.
If you’d like to meet Toro, come to Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
His adoption fee is waived due to a holiday special — but his adopters will still get all the regular adoption services for free, including a veterinary exam, vaccines, microchip, and neuter surgery.
