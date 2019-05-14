What does our community need? What could be improved? What would make life better for everyone who lives here?
When we think about the future for our communities, our county, our state and our fellow Texans, we all have visions of progress and improvements. What’s your vision for a strong, healthy community?
All Galveston County residents who are interested in a better future for themselves, their families and our communities are invited to participate in an upcoming Texas Community Futures Forum on Thursday, May 23, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street in La Marque. We request you register online by visiting the website https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston. You also can register by phone 281-309-5059 or e-mail charissa.daily@co.galveston.tx.us.
A Futures Forum is being conducted in each of the 254 counties across Texas as a statewide effort of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to bring together diverse groups, organizations and people to identify issues and concerns. The goal of this process is to develop a plan for the future of each county and for Texas as a whole.
We also want other local, state and federal agencies and organizations to participate. Many of the needs and concerns of people can best be addressed through cooperation and partnerships among the agencies and organizations that serve them. The information from County Forums held across the state, including ours in Galveston County, will be aggregated by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for regional and statewide planning.
The Futures Forum process will help the five County Extension Agents (including myself) with the Galveston Office develop our long-range plan for the next five years, 2020 through 2024. The ultimate goal is to facilitate the identification of common needs and define a process for addressing these needs to create a better economic, environmental and social situation in communities across the state.
The different views of individual residents and people from a wide variety of public and private agencies and organizations are vitally important to fully represent our community.
Our Extension Advisory Committee in Galveston County will use the issues identified at the forum as a basis for planning educational programs over the next several years.
FRUIT ORCHARD AND GARDEN TOUR
The Master Gardener volunteers and Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office will co-sponsor a Fruit Orchard and Garden Tour on Saturday, May 18, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The program is free-of-charge and open to the public.
Three fruit orchards are on this year’s tour route. Each location will be open during the 9:00 a.m. to noon time period. You will have the option of touring all three sites or any combination of sites.
This year’s tour sites contain a wide variety of fruit trees ranging from an impressive fruit tree orchard at Fruits ‘n Such Orchard located at 6309 Ave. U, Dickinson, TX 77539 (located off Bowerman Road and FM 517) and the Master Gardener Demonstration Orchard, located in Carbide Park in La Marque. Peach, plum, citrus, fig, apple and other fruit trees can be seen also.
All sites contain a wide variety of vegetables also. Vegetables are grown in dozens of raised beds at Carbide Park whereas vegetables are grown in the ground at Fruits ‘n Such Orchard. Visitors may also tour an impressive herb garden next to the Fruits ‘n Such Orchard. If you’re looking for the freshest produce to purchase, you can pick it yourself at the Fruits ‘n Such Orchard.
If you are interested in seeing the amazing diversity of fruit trees that can be grown in a backyard, be sure to include a tour of Master Gardener Bill Verm’s home orchard located at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe.
If you have an interest in roses, be sure to visit the display beds of Earth-Kind roses located at the Carbide Park site. Homeowners love their magnificent blooms and fragrance.
To obtain a map with directions to the tour sites, visit the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street, La Marque or call 281-309-5065. A printable copy of the tour map and additional details are available online at http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.