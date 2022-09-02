From left to right, volunteers John Bennett, Andy Tacquard, Capt. Paul Johnson, Jeff Smaistrla and Loren Cadenhead stand at the ready on the dock at the recent fishing and carnival held at Sea Star Base Galveston with the Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute on Aug. 10.
Maggie Albrecht, director of marketing and special events at Sea Star Base Galveston, and her son, Waylon Albrecht, were guides during the recent fishing from the dock and carnival event on Aug. 10 with the Moody Rehabilitation Institute.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left to right, Debbie Jones, Kenneth Jones and Terry Leal, volunteers from Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute, pose for a group picture on the dock at Sea Star Base Galveston on Aug. 10.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
From left to right, Granger Gardner, Ruben Rene Rodriguez of Texas All Water Fishing and Charles Cleburn volunteers wait on the dock for patients from Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute to arrive.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
Marguerite Berger, Capt. Cody Dunn and Stacy Gentry at Sea Star Base Galveston during the Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute fishing on the dock and carnival event held on Aug. 10.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
For many anglers, a day on the water is a day of adventure, exploring, hanging out with friends and hoping to catch the big one. When the fun committee at Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute teamed up with the folks at Sea Star Base Galveston and set Aug. 10 as the date for fishing and a carnival — topped off by the first annual fish fry — the game plan was to have fun.
The day featured fishing from the docks, patients enjoying the outdoors and interacting with one another, while testing their skills and having fun at the carnival games. With assistance from local fishing master Capt. Cody Dunn and Maggie Albrecht, director of marketing and special events, sponsors Galveston Insurance Agency, Tideway Galveston, Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute staff and a group of volunteers, the team accomplished the goal.
