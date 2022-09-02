For many anglers, a day on the water is a day of adventure, exploring, hanging out with friends and hoping to catch the big one. When the fun committee at Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute teamed up with the folks at Sea Star Base Galveston and set Aug. 10 as the date for fishing and a carnival — topped off by the first annual fish fry — the game plan was to have fun.

The day featured fishing from the docks, patients enjoying the outdoors and interacting with one another, while testing their skills and having fun at the carnival games. With assistance from local fishing master Capt. Cody Dunn and Maggie Albrecht, director of marketing and special events, sponsors Galveston Insurance Agency, Tideway Galveston, Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute staff and a group of volunteers, the team accomplished the goal.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

