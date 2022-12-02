Moving to Galveston was a life-changing experience for Braxton Blake. He was 10 years old when his family left their modest suburban Houston neighborhood for island life. The salty sea air, always-changing Gulf waters, historic buildings, and the beautiful West End sparked his imagination, he said. Blake discovered another startling new world at the time — the world of music.
Blake played trombone in the Weis Middle School band. He began composing with the support and encouragement of his band director Mr. Lemmond. He graduated from Galveston’s Ball High School, going on to attend the University of Houston and the Eastman School of Music with studies in piano, composition and conducting. He is the 2001 recipient of the Wladimir and Rhoda Lakond Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Blake was invited by Maestro Trond Saeverud to compose a short suite of dances for the Galveston Symphony Orchestra‘s current season. After learning about the tragic passing of a Ball High School classmate Dr. Nancy Hughes, he began to reflect on remembrances of many Galvestonians he knew whose lives also had been lost, he said. He was flooded with the inspiration to write a different new piece. Friends, family and Galveston Symphony Orchestra musicians gathered on Nov. 13 at The Grand 1894 Opera House to hear Blake’s piece “Elegies for Violin and Orchestra.” The new work was celebrated by all. A post-concert reception was graciously hosted at the home of Stacey Blake and John Grossman. Special guest Marjorie Rasche, longtime Galveston Symphony Orchestra viola player, was honored with a personal tribute, including a Champagne toast.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
