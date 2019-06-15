This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Lilah and Cali Jo.
Lovely Lilah (A018107) is a domestic short hair with a white and tabby coat pattern sometimes referred as “Van.” She’s about 2 years old, sweet, friendly and already spayed. Lilah looks good in any light, but the late afternoon sun gives a special glow to her beauty. This is Lilah’s week to shine, come meet her and make it special. Best of all would be a wonderful family and home of her own.
Cali Jo (A018455) is a chocolate Lab mix. She’s wise aged old (maybe 5 years old), and she’s such a good girl. She knows basic commands like sit, shake and down. And she just loves to play ball. We really hope someone will see this and come by to meet her. Cali Jo’s fee is only $20, thanks to the charitable Boot Kikkers Bingo fund.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Lilah is available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Cali Jo is available for a special rate of $20. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip.
For information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
