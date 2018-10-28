Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Bruno and Lily.
Bruno is a handsome 2-year-old short coat chihuahua that was brought into the shelter in September. He gets along well with other dogs and is already housed-trained. He’s on the busier side and would enjoy daily walks and time playing in parks. Bruno responds and listens to his name allowing him to be well-mannered and easily trained. He would be a great addition to any household who will give him love and a chance.
Lily is a gorgeous 1 ½ year old cat with a beautiful white coating and huge personality. She has been at the shelter since March 22 patiently waiting for her forever home. She’s extremely adventurous and will usually be the first cat to greet you when you walk through the community room door. She’s also usually the first to explore and introduce herself to new cats we present to the community room. Her strong personality puts her in charge of our shared cat room and would best fit a home with no children and slow introduction to other cats.
October is National Adopt A Dog Month. From Monday through Saturday — all dogs will have half-priced adoptions.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
— Galveston Island Humane Society
