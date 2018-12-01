Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Lainie and Shellie.
Lainie is a little busy body with plenty of energy and curiosity to keep you on your toes. This 50-pound, 8-month-old Staffordshire terrier mix with her beautiful chocolate and vanilla coat is just beautiful — both in appearance and personality. She’s your typical puppy: family-friendly, good with visitors, very active, playful, silly, and affectionate; she likes toys, she plays with other dogs, she likes tug and loves fetch, and she enjoys treats. She was great with the other dog in her previous home, but hasn’t been around cats before. She has been around young children and loved to play with them; she even slept in the bed with the owner’s son. She’s crate trained and house trained, but still needs some work. She needs an owner who understands puppy behavior and who has time and patience to raise her into a prim and proper young pup.
Shellie is a beautiful 10-month-old shorthair calico cat that has been with us since September. Shellie takes a little time to warm up and come out of her “shell.” Once she does, she’s as sweet as could be and likes to give kisses. She doesn’t need a lot; she could settle nicely in a cozy corner and be quite content. Shellie would make a wonderful companion. Shellie also gets along with other cats. With a little patience and time, she will make a wonderful companion and pet.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are now available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
