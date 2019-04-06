The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Alfredo.
Alfredo is a young adult male, who weighs approximately 50 pounds. He's playful, energetic, loves attention and is a very happy dog.
If you would like to meet Alfredo, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
His adoption fee is $50 and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, heart-worm testing, spay surgery and a microchip.
