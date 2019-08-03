The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Abby.
If you’re looking for a quiet, mellow companion, Abby is your girl. She’s submissive with other dogs, and just wants to be close to her person. If you have another dog, she’d love a friend who’s calm and quiet like her — she doesn’t like pushy people or pushy dogs.
If you’d like to meet Abby, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 to learn more about her and to be sure she’s still here.
Abby’s adoption fee is only $50, and for that you’ll get about $400 in veterinarian services including vaccines, vet exam, a microchip, and spay surgery.
