Chubbs

Chubbs

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Chubbs.

If you’re looking for that “purr-fect” addition to your family, stop by and meet Chubbs. He’s wonderfully social and a great “snuggler,” who loves to nap on your lap or next to you. He’s as sweet as the cinnamon roll markings on his sides. He also enjoys chasing a dangling ribbon or string and will show off his leaping skills going after it.

You can meet Chubbs at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription