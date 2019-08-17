The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Chubbs.
If you’re looking for that “purr-fect” addition to your family, stop by and meet Chubbs. He’s wonderfully social and a great “snuggler,” who loves to nap on your lap or next to you. He’s as sweet as the cinnamon roll markings on his sides. He also enjoys chasing a dangling ribbon or string and will show off his leaping skills going after it.
You can meet Chubbs at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
