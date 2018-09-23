You can do it. You can make yourself smile and you can make another person smile. OK, so how?
1. Read their name tag and say their name. Unless it’s your spouse or mama mad at you, most of us like to hear our name. No name tag, and you don’t know a person’s name, ask. It’s almost disrespectful to have a conversation with someone without knowing or remembering their name. If you really care about the person, show it by asking their name; most likely they will smile and be happy you asked.
2. Distract or disarm a stranger by making a stupid comment or asking a dumb question like: For a young lady wearing jeans with holes; don’t you know you can get jeans, without holes, at Goodwill? Or someone with purple hair; ask what happened to your hair and can the problem be treated? Sound silly, so what; bet they smile?
3. Just be as friendly as you can; at my young 78, I still say “yes ma’am” or “yes sir” to 16 year olds. Friendliness is and smiles are contagious.
Consider the otherwise options:
1. ATMs couldn’t care less about you. Why pass up the opportunity to get a little exercise by walking into the bank and meeting a real person. While in the bank notice the empty teller booth where a person used to work — but was sent home without a job; one taken by an ATM. You can’t make an ATM smile.
2. “Do-it-yourself” checkout aisles; same story; a person is at home without a job collecting unemployment or welfare that we pay for with taxes so that the store can show more on the bottom line. I don’t use them and I tell the manager(s) why. No smiles here. Actually, instead of choosing the shortest “real person” checkout line I chose one with a cashier that I think I can have some fun with and make smile.
And a final word about those that work for tips. We mindlessly often give 10 percent tips. Percentages don’t really work here; consider the wait staff person going to a store looking for items that sell for his/her percent tips. The store wants real money not percentages of anything. When you are served a $10 meal does it make sense to pay the wait staff only $1 for cleaning your table, bringing you drinks, taking you order, delivering your order, refilling your drinks, collecting you payment and listening to complaints about stuff he/she has no control over? I think $3 per person served or 20 percent should be a minimum, whichever is highest. Remember these folks are working to keep from drawing unemployment and welfare, which we pay for. They deserve respect and financial support. Same goes for carwash attendants, etc. And don’t forget to do bigger Christmas tips.
Now a smile for you; next time you go into a restroom remember to wash your hands and pray. Someone once told me Jesus is and germs are everywhere. Fun and smiles every day; why not?
