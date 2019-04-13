The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Beans.
Beans is a super cute, sweet, young dog who’s probably around a year old. He appears to be a chihuahua mixed with possibly a rat terrier. Beans loves other dogs and cats, but he’s very afraid of new people, so he’ll need an adopter who’s willing to give him the time to adjust to him or her. He took about three days to adjust to his new foster mom and is still adjusting to other family members.
Dog adoptions at Friendswood Animal Control are just $50, and include a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, heart worm testing, a microchip, and neuter surgery. Beans is currently in foster care, so if you’d like to meet him, contact his foster mom at 281-728-2248.
