This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Jonah and Smokey.
Jonah (A014603) is a domestic short hair teenager with a black-on-brown classic tabby and white coat. Look at that face, those eyes, the pink nose — he couldn’t look more appealing if he tried. Jonah is about 9 months old, friendly, outgoing and sometimes silly. He’s best buddies with his brother James (A014602). Jonah sends his greetings and hopes you will come meet him this week, and maybe, just maybe, he will go home with you.
Smokey (A016058) has a shimmering blue brindle coat with snow white detail and if you look closely at his eyes, you’ll notice he has a little streak of blue; isn’t that cool? His name is Smokey, but he also answers to “Good Boy,” “Handsome,” or anyone with a yummy treat to share. He is currently taking applications for a loving forever home. Do you have room in your heart for him?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Jonah and Smokey are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
