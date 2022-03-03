In March, the Rosenberg Library Museum will display an Equal Rights Amendment bracelet belonging to Jan Coggeshall, Galveston’s first female mayor.
Jan Coggeshall was a fierce trailblazer of her time. Elected during a wave of other female mayors in Texas during the 1980s, she was joined by Kathryn Whitmire in Houston and Annette Strauss in Dallas. Coggeshall dedicated her life to improving Galveston and served on a variety of projects within the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.