Each year the St. Vincent’s Day celebration recognizes Houston’s Heroes, recipients of the Alfreda Houston Community Service Award.
This year the award will be presented to Dr. Bill Glenn and his wife, Paula, along with Dr. Roger Thronsen, all of whom were instrumental in establishing the dental clinic at St. Vincent’s. Other recipients include Mrs. Beverly Jackson Brown, co-founder of the Community Breakfast, serving a hot meal every Saturday at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church to anyone in need and Dr. Fritz Zaunbrecher and his wife, Michele, founders of The Luke Society which provides, among other mission-minded services, medical care for the homeless at the Saturday morning “Hobo Breakfast” site. The fifth recipient is the Rev. Raju Samuel, who has ministered for years to the homeless through Mission Galveston and Mission Texas City, providing meals and clothing to homeless men, women and children, as well as establishing international mission opportunities.
The 2018 St. Vincent’s Day celebration will be Saturday at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., in Galveston. The public is invited to come and honor these exceptional men and women who have given so much of themselves to help others who have many life challenges.
The 18th annual PAWS Gala — benefiting exclusively the Galveston Island Humane Society — is set for Sept. 22, when we go “CRUISIN’ … PAWribbean Style!” This year’s very special honoree is Francisco “Paco” Vargas. Certainly the most “barked” about event of the year, guests will set sail at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort for a fun-filled evening.
Guests attending this year’s gala will enjoy an open bar, a sumptuous seated dinner and dancing to PASSWORD — recognized as Houston’s “premier party band.” Co-chairs, Michelle Beckwith and Cynthia McEldowney are promising a memorable and fun evening.
The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. as guests view the cruise ship PAW-ribbean-themed vignette designed for the Elite Pet Owners. This year, for the first time, all the Elite Pet Owners will share the same nautical/ocean-themed vignette. Participating this year as EPOs are: Alicia Cahill, Tonya Callender, Courtney Hailey, David Jacoby, Ed Muncey, Spencer Priest, Robyn Ruehrwein, Concetta Simms and Paul Vincent. They are excited to share their beloved pets with you and want your support as they work to raise funds for the shelter pets.
Keeping with the PAW-ribbean/cruise theme, guests can choose to dress up in classy cruising attire or come “island casual.” In addition to visiting with the Elite Pet Owners, guests will have the opportunity to bid on-site on an incredible array of valuable silent auction items. A live auction will provide more surprises. The chair for this year’s silent auction is Sandy McReynolds.
And should you go “overboard” during the evening’s festivities, a “lifesaver” complimentary ride home will be provided for you.
The winner of the Elite Pet Owner competition will again be the parade marshal and honored as the king or queen of the 2019 Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade that is part of Galveston’s annual Mardi Gras festivities.
Don’t delay! The reservation deadline is Sept. 15. For additional information on sponsorships and to purchase tickets, call the Galveston Island Humane Society office at 409-740-1919 or online at www.galvestonhumane.org.
We will welcome you aboard as we prepare to set sail and go “CRUISIN’ ... PAWribbean Style!”
Happy birthday to Divacuz Sean O’Donohoe, Cindy Higgins Schulz, Lulu Higgins, Rachel Dreyfus Chapman, Erin McEldowney, Jennifer Beck Kelso, John Saracco, Beth Coltzer, Linda Miertschin Doyle Jones, Becky Dundee, John Merritt, Cynthia Schaaf, Kateryna Gaido, Dolores Gabriles and Kenneth Shelton.
