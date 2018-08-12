The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Timmy and Molly.
Timmy is a medium/large short-coated brown and cream retriever mix with a sweet disposition and soulful brown eyes. He was found running as a stray and the original family was located, but did not have the time to care for this gentle boy so they declined to reclaim him. It seems history has a way of repeating itself, and here he is again — waiting for someone who has the time to love him and provide him the stable home life he deserves. He may be a bit of a baby when meeting strangers and new dogs, but once he feels safe he is ready to go on adventures and play just like a good boy should. His next family needs to be his forever family, and patient enough to let him build the trust that he needs to feel secure and loved. Timmy has so much love to offer, are you willing to make the time in your life?
Molly is a very gentle and affectionate short-haired dilute Torbie, with soft green eyes and a very gentle, easy-going personality. She was found as a stray in May and while she is in our care we have noticed how mild-mannered she is. She is in our community cat room with several other available fine felines, and gets along with the other cats perfectly, and is always ready to give some affection. If you’re wanting to come home to a loving, snuggle bug of a cat who is ready for a hug and purr as soon as she sees you, come introduce yourself to Molly.
Our shelter, like so many is filled to capacity with wonderful pets needing home. If you can’t adopt, would you consider fostering? We will be participating in the Clear the Shelters event Saturday. Watch our Facebook site to see what that means.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
