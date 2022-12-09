After a two-year hiatus, Galveston Arts Center revived its popular Sunset Soirée on Nov. 19, honoring several longtime board members. The event was held at the Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. on the island. Guests enjoyed dinner, drinks and live music by the Sync or Swim Trio and Electric Viola Musician Jo Bird, as well as a gorgeous view from the top floor of the former Falstaff Brewery.

This year’s honorees were Joan Finn, Karla Levy, Linda Darke Swaynos, Caroline Jansen, Ulli Budelmann and Robert Lynch. Galveston Arts Center promotes and supports contemporary visual art through exhibitions and educational programming. The organization spearheads ArtWalk and offers classes and workshops throughout the year, as well as outreach programs to area schools and other non-profits.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription