After a two-year hiatus, Galveston Arts Center revived its popular Sunset Soirée on Nov. 19, honoring several longtime board members. The event was held at the Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. on the island. Guests enjoyed dinner, drinks and live music by the Sync or Swim Trio and Electric Viola Musician Jo Bird, as well as a gorgeous view from the top floor of the former Falstaff Brewery.
This year’s honorees were Joan Finn, Karla Levy,Linda Darke Swaynos, Caroline Jansen, Ulli Budelmann and Robert Lynch. Galveston Arts Center promotes and supports contemporary visual art through exhibitions and educational programming. The organization spearheads ArtWalk and offers classes and workshops throughout the year, as well as outreach programs to area schools and other non-profits.
“The Galveston Arts Center provides exhibits and art education in its historic First National Bank Building and off-premises, including for the disabled, women in crisis, and in area schools,” Galveston Arts Center Board President Joyce McLean said. “For more than 35 years, GAC has played an integral part in Galveston’s historic downtown Strand district and as a beacon for the arts community.”
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
